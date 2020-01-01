About this product
Sometimes the scent of superb cannabis is all we need to rouse our holiday spirits. Available in an array of colors, our naturally derived T-Shirts will leave you feeling so elevated that you are ready to be tucked into a pair of some feety pajamas with a mean sandwich. It really is the most wonderful time of the year.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Pot of Gold
Pot of Gold comes from Dutch seed bank Flying Dutchmen and won 2nd prize at the 2003 Cannabis Cup. Its seeds produce massive yields of very sticky buds that are hard to break up by hand. It has a refined sweet, fruity hashish taste and an extremely potent physical effect.