Power Plant

by DumbLoud

DumbLoud Apparel Shirts Power Plant

$40.00MSRP

About this product

How Ironic a matchup strain with the same name as our product. Let's just say this shirt hits just has good as the Power Plant

About this strain

Power Plant comes from Dutch Passion Seed Company and is derived from powerful South African sativa strains. Thanks to this, these plants have a fast growing time compared to most sativas and will produce either many medium-sized flowers or a few very large buds with smaller “popcorn” buds between 7 and 9 weeks. These plants are troopers and will do well in almost any grow environment, but its woody, earthy scent is pungent, so indoor growers will have to prepare. Power Plant has a sharp, peppery taste. While many sativas are good choices for a clear-headed buzz, this plant’s high THC content makes it powerful. It makes some users happy and creative, though effects may verge on too intoxicating for some.

About this brand

DumbLoud Logo
Cannabis Driven Apparel - You will not find more clever apparel on the market. This Shit SLAPS. Super comfy and can be low key when you want to be. We smoke so much weed that our Apparel is smokin hot too.