  Who Got Gas Money T-Shirt

Who Got Gas Money T-Shirt

by DumbLoud

DumbLoud Apparel Shirts Who Got Gas Money T-Shirt

$28.00MSRP

About this product

We all need to set our monthly budget for Gas. or ask WHO GOT GAS MONEY. Smoking is a team sport, have everyone pitch in for our matchup strain Platinum GSC. Get everyone lifted with the best!

About this strain

Platinum GSC

If you thought GSC couldn’t get any better, then behold its next evolution, Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.

 

About this brand

Cannabis Driven Apparel - You will not find more clever apparel on the market. This Shit SLAPS. Super comfy and can be low key when you want to be. We smoke so much weed that our Apparel is smokin hot too.