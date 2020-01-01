 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Who Got Nicks T-Shirt

by DumbLoud

$28.00MSRP

One of our DumbLoud Original Mashups! If you like the Knicks, You will love Who Got Nicks! Roll up that Nickel and watch your favorite team play! Rep both without exclusive T-Shirt. A Nick is only worth getting it its our matchup strain. StarDawg.

Stardawg

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields. 

Cannabis Driven Apparel - You will not find more clever apparel on the market. This Shit SLAPS. Super comfy and can be low key when you want to be. We smoke so much weed that our Apparel is smokin hot too.