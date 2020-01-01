About this product
One of our DumbLoud Original Mashups! If you like the Knicks, You will love Who Got Nicks! Roll up that Nickel and watch your favorite team play! Rep both without exclusive T-Shirt. A Nick is only worth getting it its our matchup strain. StarDawg.
About this strain
Stardawg
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields.