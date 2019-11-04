DuramaxPVC
on November 4th, 2019
bowlderson construction - Riverside said that they used our panels before and every time they see damaged FRP (water), they just replace that area with our panels.
$22.00MSRP
These Vinyl Panels have a completely smooth surface, seamless, waterproof, and chemical resistance. It is the easiest to clean and has the shorted install time compared to cement, steel, tile, and FRP. It has a 1 hour Fire Grade A, FDA approved, CFIA approved, and rated higher than FRP on ASTM testing.
on November 4th, 2019
