DuramaxPVC
on November 4th, 2019
Taylor Shuck I've seen plants look sickly when the walls were using FRP. It takes 10 days during installation for FRP for chemicals to off-gas. There was no way we were going to use FRP.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$22.00MSRP
Create rooms that are waterproof, anti-mold, anti-bacterial with seamless surfaces. Vinyl panels provide the protection you need from water, chemicals, and damage. Vinyl panels are the easiest to clean and have the shortest install time compared to cement, steel, tile, and FRP. 1 hour Fire Grade A, FDA approved, CFIA approved, and rated higher than FRP on ASTM testing.
on November 4th, 2019
Taylor Shuck I've seen plants look sickly when the walls were using FRP. It takes 10 days during installation for FRP for chemicals to off-gas. There was no way we were going to use FRP.