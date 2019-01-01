About this product
Burmese Kush is an old world indica that was brought into the new market 15+ years ago. To create this mean machine, the authentic Burmese Kush has been crossed with the O.G. Kush from L.A. It is one of the most aromatically therapeutic cannabis strain on the market. It has a pleasant pine solvent smell and an incredibly smooth taste from a robust earthy Kush flavor. BuKu is incredibly potent and is recommended for night time use. The high is not a creeper, a hit or two will get you high in no time making you feel happy, hungry and sleepy in no time.
Bred by T.H. Seeds and including the California classic OG Kush, this plant will be dark green and have a piney aroma with a sweet aftertaste and tends to give consumers a calm, mellow outlook. Growth can be slow to start, so Burmese Kush is best for indoor conditions where growth speeds up, with plants flowering in 7-8 weeks. The effects also tend to come on slowly but can be strong and long-lasting once they do.