Darkstar is an indica dominant strain (70/30). This mega Indica not only grows ridiculously dense buds, but the potency is out of this world. Darkstar is a great plant for those seeking pain relief, appetite enhancement and other worldly activities. The Dark Star high is stupefying and narcotic, with spacey, otherworldly qualities. While its aroma is not overpowering, it is interesting with mellow, almost nutty flavors. The onset is fast, and the high will last through a concert or make for a great afternoon. This is not a functional buzz for accomplishing tasks, especially if they involve activities like reading or counting.
Dark Star
Dark Star’s effects are as spacey as its name suggests: a deep, relaxed sensation throughout the body accompanied by a heavy cerebral calm. Though celestial in its effects, the strain is more likely homage to the Grateful Dead’s song “Dark Star.” A cross between Purple Kush and Mazar-I-Sharif, This dark, almost bluish strain was first bred indoors by T.H. Seeds, and comes as a challenge to many growers with its slow, 10-week flowering period. Its sour-smelling buds are dense and compact, ornamented with crystals and copper hairs.