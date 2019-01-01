 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Darkstar Kush

Darkstar Kush

by Durango Cannabis Company

Write a review
Durango Cannabis Company Cannabis Pre-rolls Darkstar Kush

About this product

Darkstar is an indica dominant strain (70/30). This mega Indica not only grows ridiculously dense buds, but the potency is out of this world. Darkstar is a great plant for those seeking pain relief, appetite enhancement and other worldly activities. The Dark Star high is stupefying and narcotic, with spacey, otherworldly qualities. While its aroma is not overpowering, it is interesting with mellow, almost nutty flavors. The onset is fast, and the high will last through a concert or make for a great afternoon. This is not a functional buzz for accomplishing tasks, especially if they involve activities like reading or counting.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dark Star

Dark Star

Dark Star’s effects are as spacey as its name suggests: a deep, relaxed sensation throughout the body accompanied by a heavy cerebral calm. Though celestial in its effects, the strain is more likely homage to the Grateful Dead’s song “Dark Star.” A cross between Purple Kush and Mazar-I-Sharif, This dark, almost bluish strain was first bred indoors by T.H. Seeds, and comes as a challenge to many growers with its slow, 10-week flowering period. Its sour-smelling buds are dense and compact, ornamented with crystals and copper hairs.

 

About this brand

Durango Cannabis Company Logo
DCC is a family-owned REC-OPC proudly growing in Durango, CO. We custom built an 8,000 sq ft facility to ensure a consistent and controlled environment for our plants. We grow exclusively in live-soil and use 100% organic nutrients provided by our neighbors Truth Nutrients in Pagosa Springs. We recycle 99% of our water through Surna Tec, making our impact less than an average 4-person home. We recycle our soil at the end of every harvest and donate it to local food share groups in our community. All of our plants are hang dried for 10-14 days and then enter our custom glass cure-containers for a minimum of 45 days. All of our genetics are popped from seed and then phenohunted to select the winning phenotypes. Every single genetic is sourced from reputable breeders and then verified via Phylos Bioscience http://phylosbioscience.com