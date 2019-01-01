 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Durango Cannabis Company

Electric Lemon G is a sativa dominant hybrid (80% sativa/20% indica) that is a cross of the powerful G13 (X Lemon G) X Northern Lights #5. Electric Lemon G contains citrus flavors with a burst of energy that is perfect for a wake-and-bake. Each inhale brings flavors of delicious tangy citrus accented by an earthy undertone. The smell is even more impressive, with rich notes of lemon. The Electric Lemon G high is just as eye-opening as the flavor, with a lifted high that will get you ready to go no matter what your day brings. You’ll feel a cerebral rush at the onset of the high, launching your energy level and leaving you feeling very euphoric, giggly, and productive.

Electric Lemon G is a sativa-dominant strain that combines an unknown lemon-flavored hybrid, G13, and Northern Lights #5. Bred by T.H. Seeds, these pungent buds fill the air with the smell of zesty lemon. This sativa will hit you with electrifying buzz, making it ideal for lifting the mood throughout the day.

DCC is a family-owned REC-OPC proudly growing in Durango, CO. We custom built an 8,000 sq ft facility to ensure a consistent and controlled environment for our plants. We grow exclusively in live-soil and use 100% organic nutrients provided by our neighbors Truth Nutrients in Pagosa Springs. We recycle 99% of our water through Surna Tec, making our impact less than an average 4-person home. We recycle our soil at the end of every harvest and donate it to local food share groups in our community. All of our plants are hang dried for 10-14 days and then enter our custom glass cure-containers for a minimum of 45 days. All of our genetics are popped from seed and then phenohunted to select the winning phenotypes. Every single genetic is sourced from reputable breeders and then verified via Phylos Bioscience http://phylosbioscience.com