Electric Lemon G is a sativa dominant hybrid (80% sativa/20% indica) that is a cross of the powerful G13 (X Lemon G) X Northern Lights #5. Electric Lemon G contains citrus flavors with a burst of energy that is perfect for a wake-and-bake. Each inhale brings flavors of delicious tangy citrus accented by an earthy undertone. The smell is even more impressive, with rich notes of lemon. The Electric Lemon G high is just as eye-opening as the flavor, with a lifted high that will get you ready to go no matter what your day brings. You’ll feel a cerebral rush at the onset of the high, launching your energy level and leaving you feeling very euphoric, giggly, and productive.
