Grapefruit Pre-Roll 1g

by Durango Cannabis Company

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Durango Cannabis Company Logo
DCC is a family-owned REC-OPC proudly growing in Durango, CO. We custom built an 8,000 sq ft facility to ensure a consistent and controlled environment for our plants. We grow exclusively with Batch 64's Moonshine blend. We recycle 99% of our water through Surna Tec, making our impact less than an average 4-person home. We recycle our soil at the end of every harvest and donate it to local community groups. All of our plants are hang dried for 7-10 days and then enter our custom glass cure-containers for a minimum of 30 days. Most of our genetics are popped from seed and then phenohunted to select the winning phenotypes. With a few high quality clones of elusive strains being recently introduced. Every single genetic is sourced from reputable breeders.

Grapefruit

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99. The effects of Grapefruit are energizing and produce feelings of happiness. This strain features a tropical flavor profile and citrus aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and migraines.

