Herojuana is an indica dominant strain (80/20) originally bred by Woodhorse Seeds, Herojuana is a combination of a Humbolt County Afghan indica named Petrolia Headstash and an outdoor hybrid from Kentucky known only as the "Killer New Haven." The high levels of THC in combination with its often narcotic effects make this strain a particular favorite in the medicinal community. Herojuana is a relaxing and sedative strain, accompanied by aromas and flavors ranging from spicy earth and sandalwood to hashy fruit.
