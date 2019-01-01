 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Durango Cannabis Company

Hindu Kush, bred by Sensi Seeds, is a 100% Indica strain, named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where is originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of trichomes with light green buds and orange hairs. The aroma and taste of the Hindu Kush is very earthy and spicy, reminiscent of good, dark hashish. It is a strain that is both physically and mentally relaxing. The potency is medium to high with a happy mellow body high. Hindu Kush also imparts a calm, contemplative mental state, instead of the completely brain numbing stone that is often found in new age Indica and Indica hybrids.

About this strain

Hindu Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Durango Cannabis Company Logo
DCC is a family-owned REC-OPC proudly growing in Durango, CO. We custom built an 8,000 sq ft facility to ensure a consistent and controlled environment for our plants. We grow exclusively in live-soil and use 100% organic nutrients provided by our neighbors Truth Nutrients in Pagosa Springs. We recycle 99% of our water through Surna Tec, making our impact less than an average 4-person home. We recycle our soil at the end of every harvest and donate it to local food share groups in our community. All of our plants are hang dried for 10-14 days and then enter our custom glass cure-containers for a minimum of 45 days. All of our genetics are popped from seed and then phenohunted to select the winning phenotypes. Every single genetic is sourced from reputable breeders and then verified via Phylos Bioscience http://phylosbioscience.com