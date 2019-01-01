About this product
Hindu Kush, bred by Sensi Seeds, is a 100% Indica strain, named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where is originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of trichomes with light green buds and orange hairs. The aroma and taste of the Hindu Kush is very earthy and spicy, reminiscent of good, dark hashish. It is a strain that is both physically and mentally relaxing. The potency is medium to high with a happy mellow body high. Hindu Kush also imparts a calm, contemplative mental state, instead of the completely brain numbing stone that is often found in new age Indica and Indica hybrids.
About this strain
Hindu Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
