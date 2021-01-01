 Loading…

Hybrid

Miracle Alien Cookies

by Durango Cannabis Company

Durango Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Miracle Alien Cookies

About this product

About this brand

DCC is a family-owned REC-OPC proudly growing in Durango, CO. We custom built an 8,000 sq ft facility to ensure a consistent and controlled environment for our plants. We grow exclusively with Batch 64's Moonshine blend. We recycle 99% of our water through Surna Tec, making our impact less than an average 4-person home. We recycle our soil at the end of every harvest and donate it to local community groups. All of our plants are hang dried for 7-10 days and then enter our custom glass cure-containers for a minimum of 30 days. Most of our genetics are popped from seed and then phenohunted to select the winning phenotypes. With a few high quality clones of elusive strains being recently introduced. Every single genetic is sourced from reputable breeders.

About this strain

MAC

MAC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Mac, aka Miracle Alien Cookies, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.

