 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Remedy Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

Remedy Pre-Roll 1g

by Durango Cannabis Company

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Remedy

Remedy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Remedy, a cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, is a high-CBD strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. Yellow-tinted buds hide under a sheath of crystal trichomes and carry a lemon-pine scent. Upon inhaling the sweet, floral notes of Remedy, the consumer is lifted into a state of mellow relaxation that differs greatly from the jarring experience induced by high THC strains. Patients looking to medicate without the pronounced head and body effects may turn to Remedy to treat seizures, pain, autism, inflammation, and anxiety disorders. Growers hoping to cultivate this highly medicinal strain should allow a 6 to 8 week flowering time in indoor gardens.

About this brand

Durango Cannabis Company Logo
DCC is a family-owned REC-OPC proudly growing in Durango, CO. We custom built an 8,000 sq ft facility to ensure a consistent and controlled environment for our plants. We grow exclusively in live-soil and use 100% organic nutrients provided by our neighbors Truth Nutrients in Pagosa Springs. We recycle 99% of our water through Surna Tec, making our impact less than an average 4-person home. We recycle our soil at the end of every harvest and donate it to local food share groups in our community. All of our plants are hang dried for 10-14 days and then enter our custom glass cure-containers for a minimum of 45 days. All of our genetics are popped from seed and then phenohunted to select the winning phenotypes. Every single genetic is sourced from reputable breeders and then verified via Phylos Bioscience http://phylosbioscience.com