Strawberry Cough is a sativa dominant cross (75% sativa /25% indica) of the sativa heavy Swiss Erdbeer, and an unknown Indica of American origin. The aroma of the Strawberry Cough is fruity and sweet with an undertone of skunk. The flavor of the smoke is nothing but sweet berries and strawberries. This strain has been bred for its euphoric, creative, and anti-anxiety high, making it the perfect strain for those looking to experience a comfortable and enjoyable, yet, powerful experience.
