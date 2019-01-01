 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Strawberry Cough

by Durango Cannabis Company

Strawberry Cough

About this product

Strawberry Cough is a sativa dominant cross (75% sativa /25% indica) of the sativa heavy Swiss Erdbeer, and an unknown Indica of American origin. The aroma of the Strawberry Cough is fruity and sweet with an undertone of skunk. The flavor of the smoke is nothing but sweet berries and strawberries. This strain has been bred for its euphoric, creative, and anti-anxiety high, making it the perfect strain for those looking to experience a comfortable and enjoyable, yet, powerful experience.

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

DCC is a family-owned REC-OPC proudly growing in Durango, CO. We custom built an 8,000 sq ft facility to ensure a consistent and controlled environment for our plants. We grow exclusively in live-soil and use 100% organic nutrients provided by our neighbors Truth Nutrients in Pagosa Springs. We recycle 99% of our water through Surna Tec, making our impact less than an average 4-person home. We recycle our soil at the end of every harvest and donate it to local food share groups in our community. All of our plants are hang dried for 10-14 days and then enter our custom glass cure-containers for a minimum of 45 days. All of our genetics are popped from seed and then phenohunted to select the winning phenotypes. Every single genetic is sourced from reputable breeders and then verified via Phylos Bioscience http://phylosbioscience.com