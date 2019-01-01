About this product
Wild Thailand is an incredibly rare 100% pure sativa strain created as a descendant of the infamous Thai Landrace strain bred in the Ko Chang archipelago. This strain is packed sweet, earthy, and berries aromas with a touch of herbs and pine. The flavor is woody and sweet with a sour berry taste that lingers long after your last toke. Wild Thai will lift your mood and leave you feeling incredibly euphoric. If you are looking for an old school strain that will leave you energetic, motivated, and a bit tingly this is the perfect strain for you.
Wild Thailand is a Thai landrace preserved and sold by World of Seeds. This 100% sativa landrace hails from the Ko Chang archipelago and offers consumers rich citrus flavors and exhilarating physical effects. Its flowers are dressed in bright orange hairs and a thick white coat of trichomes that contrasts dramatically against the deep emerald hue of the foliage. Wild Thailand is profoundly stimulating and should be avoided by those prone to anxiety. But for consumers looking for dizzying euphoria and stimulating physical effects through-and-through, Wild Thailand is the strain for you.