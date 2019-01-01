 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Durango Cannabis Company

About this product

Wild Thailand is an incredibly rare 100% pure sativa strain created as a descendant of the infamous Thai Landrace strain bred in the Ko Chang archipelago. This strain is packed sweet, earthy, and berries aromas with a touch of herbs and pine. The flavor is woody and sweet with a sour berry taste that lingers long after your last toke. Wild Thai will lift your mood and leave you feeling incredibly euphoric. If you are looking for an old school strain that will leave you energetic, motivated, and a bit tingly this is the perfect strain for you.

About this strain

Wild Thailand is a Thai landrace preserved and sold by World of Seeds. This 100% sativa landrace hails from the Ko Chang archipelago and offers consumers rich citrus flavors and exhilarating physical effects. Its flowers are dressed in bright orange hairs and a thick white coat of trichomes that contrasts dramatically against the deep emerald hue of the foliage. Wild Thailand is profoundly stimulating and should be avoided by those prone to anxiety. But for consumers looking for dizzying euphoria and stimulating physical effects through-and-through, Wild Thailand is the strain for you.  

About this brand

DCC is a family-owned REC-OPC proudly growing in Durango, CO. We custom built an 8,000 sq ft facility to ensure a consistent and controlled environment for our plants. We grow exclusively in live-soil and use 100% organic nutrients provided by our neighbors Truth Nutrients in Pagosa Springs. We recycle 99% of our water through Surna Tec, making our impact less than an average 4-person home. We recycle our soil at the end of every harvest and donate it to local food share groups in our community. All of our plants are hang dried for 10-14 days and then enter our custom glass cure-containers for a minimum of 45 days. All of our genetics are popped from seed and then phenohunted to select the winning phenotypes. Every single genetic is sourced from reputable breeders and then verified via Phylos Bioscience http://phylosbioscience.com