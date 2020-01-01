Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
by Titans Kind
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
One of our most popular products! Dutch Girl Stroopwafels come in three delicious flavors: Strawberry, Original Caramel, and Lemon. Dutch Girl stroopwafels are a traditional cookie (literally 'syrup waffle') made from two thin layers of baked dough with a caramel syrup filling in the middle. All three flavors are available in 100mg (Recreational) and 250mg (Medical) THC. You'll find them highly delicious!
Be the first to review this product.