Auto Euforia® combines genetics from our original photoperiod Euforia® with a carefully selected Automatic Skunk. Euforia® herself is an original 1990’s photoperiod Skunk selection chosen for the unique euphoric high which many people experience. The anti-stress Euphoric feeling remains the most appreciated quality of both the auto and photoperiod Euforia® genetic lines. This is an automatic sativa with a unique anti anxiety feel-good factor, the fact that she is so easy to grow and yields heavily is a great bonus. Auto Euforia® is a compact/bushy variety with a skunky taste and sweet aroma. Auto Euforia® is also a productive variety of both buds and resin, yielding well above average and reaching around 1 metre tall. Typically this variety is harvested 10-11 weeks after germination. Auto Euforia® produces top strength cannabis with an energising and happy high, which is at the same time both refreshing and numbing. Auto Euforia® is a great choice if you need a variety which is uncomplicated to grow yet capable of producing top quality harvests. This is a tough and robust variety which is also suitable for less experienced auto growers.
Euforia (or Euphoria) was bred from Skunk strains in the early 2000s by Amsterdam’s Dutch Passion seed company. Once out, this strain began to collect awards including 2nd Place in the sativa category at the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup and a Best Seeds HighLife Cup in 2002. These plant requires minimal fuss when growing and can even produce a bumper crop for the savvy grower after her initial flowering at 9 weeks. Euforia may have Skunk parents, but the aroma is sweeter and more floral than skunky. Effects of this strain are upbeat and social overall, so much so that it might be too energetic for some users, especially if sleep is the goal. Great for social anxiety, this strain performs just as expected and promotes a sense of well-being.