Auto Frisian Dew

by Dutch Passion

Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Auto Frisian Dew

About this product

Auto Frisian Dew® has been upgraded and improved, it is now based on a specially selected Purple phenotype of our photoperiod Frisian Dew. Several generations of careful selection then followed before we felt happy with the improvements to Auto Frisian Dew®. The plants tend to have rich purple colourations on the blooms, though the leaves stay green. Mold resistance is improved, so is taste. Plants typically reach 60-80cm tall and are often ready 10 weeks after germination, sometimes in under 10 weeks. In cooler outdoor conditions the plant can require an extra week or two. This variety is a little faster than our normal automatics and this helps maximise mold resistance in demanding outdoor conditions. Auto Frisian Dew® performs well indoors, in a greenhouse or outdoors in a sunny, warm spot. Typical yields are 50-60g per plant, but with the right conditions yields of 100g+ are quite possible. Auto Frisian Dew®, with the deep rich purple hues is one of our most attractive Autoflowers, and also delivers good quantities of strong, relaxing pot.

About this strain

Frisian Dew

Frisian Dew

Frisian Dew, Dutch Passion’s pride and joy, is a 50/50 hybrid first bred in 2008 by combining Super Skunk and Purple Star. Expressing itself in hues of either green or deep purple, Frisian Dew delivers powerfully euphoric effects with an aroma of spicy pine and citrus. Frisian Dew plants are hardy, mold-resistant, and grow well in Northern European climates. Outdoor flowers will ripen around the beginning of October, while indoor gardens finish their flowering in just 7 to 8 weeks.

About this brand

Dutch Passion Logo
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.