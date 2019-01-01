About this product
Auto Frisian Dew® has been upgraded and improved, it is now based on a specially selected Purple phenotype of our photoperiod Frisian Dew. Several generations of careful selection then followed before we felt happy with the improvements to Auto Frisian Dew®. The plants tend to have rich purple colourations on the blooms, though the leaves stay green. Mold resistance is improved, so is taste. Plants typically reach 60-80cm tall and are often ready 10 weeks after germination, sometimes in under 10 weeks. In cooler outdoor conditions the plant can require an extra week or two. This variety is a little faster than our normal automatics and this helps maximise mold resistance in demanding outdoor conditions. Auto Frisian Dew® performs well indoors, in a greenhouse or outdoors in a sunny, warm spot. Typical yields are 50-60g per plant, but with the right conditions yields of 100g+ are quite possible. Auto Frisian Dew®, with the deep rich purple hues is one of our most attractive Autoflowers, and also delivers good quantities of strong, relaxing pot.
About this strain
Frisian Dew
Frisian Dew, Dutch Passion’s pride and joy, is a 50/50 hybrid first bred in 2008 by combining Super Skunk and Purple Star. Expressing itself in hues of either green or deep purple, Frisian Dew delivers powerfully euphoric effects with an aroma of spicy pine and citrus. Frisian Dew plants are hardy, mold-resistant, and grow well in Northern European climates. Outdoor flowers will ripen around the beginning of October, while indoor gardens finish their flowering in just 7 to 8 weeks.