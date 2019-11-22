jackbenbrown710
on November 22nd, 2019
Nice!
Auto Glueberry O.G.® is the autoflowering version of the hard hitting, resin dripping photoperiod Glueberry OG. To turn Glueberry OG into an autoflower, we crossed (Gorrila Glue x OG) with the original Auto Blueberry to ensure the same taste and effect as her photoperiod sister. If you're looking for a sativa dominant, potent hybrid that can well be used in both SOG and SCROG grows, than try out this American delicacy. With subtle Diesel hints and fruity Blueberry tones, Auto Glueberry OG can be considered a sweet tasting strain with both Asian and American roots. This sativa dominant autoflowering hybrid with extra large yields will please any grower both indoors and outdoors (in sunny climates) and ensures a great harvest to enjoy with family and friends.
on November 22nd, 2019
Nice!
A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.