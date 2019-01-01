About this product
Auto Night Queen® was created from our original Afghani Night Queen®, a highly resinous variety. It’s one of our strongest indicas ever with THC levels of over 20% and she won 1st Prize at the 2015 Champions Cup in Malaga. Auto Night Queen® continues the family tradition of premium strength sticky kush harvests which are well above average in quality and quantity. Indoors Auto Night Queen® can yield up to 500g/m2 and outdoors in good conditions yields of 150g per plant are not unusual. Auto Night Queen® is one of the most potent autoflowers we have seen, delivering an unusually heavy and long-lasting effect which is popular with medical and recreational users. To create Auto Night Queen® we crossed a specially selected clone from the original photoperiod Night Queen® and crossed her with a dark autoflowering Afghan Mazar-i-Sharif hybrid from our gene bank. The result is rich, smooth and sweet tasting. Powerfully soothing on mind, body and soul. The rich hash scents of this Afghan Kush fill the air, she is delicious whether you smoke or vaporize her. Plants typically reach around 1m tall. Auto Night Queen® will appeal to home growers looking for maximum potency.
