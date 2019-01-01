About this product
Auto Ultimate® is the autoflower version of our bestseller ‘The Ultimate®’. This is a plant which delivers good production levels of top strength cannabis, it is highly recommended and delivers consistently impressive harvests. The best results were obtained when The Ultimate® was automated together with some genetics from our original and legendary Auto Mazar® The outcome is a vigorous high-yielding variety which grows up to 80-100cm with compact buds ranging from medium to large in size. The buds are sticky and coated with a sweet aromatic coating of resin. The taste and high from Auto Ultimate® are very similar in quality to the original. With proven parent genetics, and the best Dutch Passion auto breeding techniques, Auto Ultimate® guarantees a great performance in your growroom. We feel this is one of the best combinations of yield, quality and consistency available, even from our own collection.
