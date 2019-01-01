 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Auto White Widow

by Dutch Passion

Auto White Widow

About this product

After several years of careful selection Dutch Passion are pleased to introduce our special Auto White Widow® Cannabis Seeds. This is the long-awaited automatic version of our best-selling original White Widow. Auto White Widow® is a vigorous and strong auto which gives a powerful high, she was produced from our original White Widow mother plant using the same genetics which have won countless awards and satisfied thousands of growers. Auto White Widow® is very consistent and easy to grow with any grow method. Our automatic version is ready to harvest around 75 days after germination and will yield outdoor 50 to 150g+ of cannabis from a single plant. Experienced indoor auto growers will be able to harvest 200g+ from a single plant, especially when grown in hydro Deep Water Culture systems. Plants reach around 60cm to 1m tall. The taste is fresh, citrus pine, fairly sweet and strong, and the effect is fast. Auto White Widow® Cannabis Seeds produce bushy and frosty plants with numerous blooms. She produces strong aroma’s during growth and dense hard buds. The high is a well-balanced and pleasurable one, combining a powerful cerebral impact with a relaxing physical effect – extremely pleasant. AutoWhite Widow is one of the best auto’s we have developed and is highly recommended for those looking for an easy-growing and powerful auto with generous yields.

About this strain

White Widow

White Widow
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.