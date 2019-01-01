 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Auto Xtreme

by Dutch Passion

Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Auto Xtreme

Auto Xtreme® is the exceptional result of a 2 year collaboration between Dutch Passion and DinaFem using some special Haze genetics from Dutch Passion. The project took a lot a careful growing and selection before we were prepared to approve it. The genetics are based on our Outlaw Amnesia® (Amnesia x Super Haze) photoperiod variety and have been adapted into an autoflower which delivers a powerful sativa Haze influence alongside very generous yields. This variety is exclusively available from Dutch Passion. Auto Xtreme® is harvested around 80 days after germination. This is a little longer than other autoflowers, but with this variety the extra time was needed to give the best combination of potency, taste and crop size. As a result the plants may be a little larger than usual, up to 1.5m tall. This is a new autoflower and one which will be very hard to beat.

Outlaw

Outlaw

Outlaw is a high-intensity strain bred by Dutch Passion, who combined Super Haze and Amnesia to create this 80% sativa. It inherits a sweet aroma from its Haze parent, intermixing fresh earthiness with sour lemon. Outlaw’s initial impact comes quickly and powerfully, but evens out to an uplifting, clear-headed buzz over time. With a THC content that typically falls between 15-20%, Outlaw may help patients treat glaucoma, inflammation, depression, migraines, and ADD/ADHD. Outlaw’s breeders recommend growing this sativa using the screen of green (SCROG) method with a 12-week flowering in order to capture its full flavor.

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.