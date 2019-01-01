About this product
Auto Xtreme® is the exceptional result of a 2 year collaboration between Dutch Passion and DinaFem using some special Haze genetics from Dutch Passion. The project took a lot a careful growing and selection before we were prepared to approve it. The genetics are based on our Outlaw Amnesia® (Amnesia x Super Haze) photoperiod variety and have been adapted into an autoflower which delivers a powerful sativa Haze influence alongside very generous yields. This variety is exclusively available from Dutch Passion. Auto Xtreme® is harvested around 80 days after germination. This is a little longer than other autoflowers, but with this variety the extra time was needed to give the best combination of potency, taste and crop size. As a result the plants may be a little larger than usual, up to 1.5m tall. This is a new autoflower and one which will be very hard to beat.
Outlaw is a high-intensity strain bred by Dutch Passion, who combined Super Haze and Amnesia to create this 80% sativa. It inherits a sweet aroma from its Haze parent, intermixing fresh earthiness with sour lemon. Outlaw’s initial impact comes quickly and powerfully, but evens out to an uplifting, clear-headed buzz over time. With a THC content that typically falls between 15-20%, Outlaw may help patients treat glaucoma, inflammation, depression, migraines, and ADD/ADHD. Outlaw’s breeders recommend growing this sativa using the screen of green (SCROG) method with a 12-week flowering in order to capture its full flavor.