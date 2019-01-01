About this product
Dutch Passion Blueberry is the original, a famously classy and enjoyable cannabis combined with fruity flavours and blue colourations in the leaves and buds. The genetics are 80% Indica/20% Sativa and date back to the 1970’s. Repeat growers of Blueberry often like to germinate a number of seeds to find a special mother plant, she is easy to take cuttings from and you will never get tired of top quality Blueberry bud. Although she yields well under ideal conditions she is grown primarily by those growers looking for that special, relaxing and refined Blueberry high. She may not be the easiest variety for the newer grower, and can be a fussy feeder, but she will repay the experienced grower with harvests of perhaps one of the best cannabis varieties available. Still a coffeeshop favourite decades after she was introduced.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.