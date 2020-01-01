About this product
CBD Auto Blackberry Kush is a CBD rich autoflower seed variety with THC levels usually well below 1%. With such low THC levels there is no psychoactive high. This allows you to enjoy your cannabis and get on with your day! The cup-winning Blackberry Kush genetics give a delicious taste and aroma to this CBD seed variety. As well as rich scents of dark berries this indica dominant variety often produces plants with hues of deep purple and dark blue. It’s a beautiful variety to grow and a sweet, fruity treat to enjoy. This is a particularly resinous indica which grows from seed to harvest indoors in around 11 weeks. She performs well with 20 hours of daily light usually producing a large central bloom surrounded by numerous frosty side blooms. Yields are good. If you are looking for a low THC variety which won't get you high then this is a perfect variety for you. She is easy to grow in any grow system or grow medium.
