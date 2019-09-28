Fibro_Witch
on September 28th, 2019
I grew 2 of these plants last year. Genetics are strong and they were very easy plants. And they had a beautiful fade at the beginning of October when I harvested. As far as smoke goes, they had lovely citrus and mint flavor. No psychoactivity, so I could vape this at work on my lunch break. Just sort of gives you a reset. A little bit of a warm feeling in your chest and releases mental tension. The only reason I'm giving it 4 stars is that I like 1:1 strains better. But that's just personal preference. I have a lot of neurological issues and having an equal amount of THC:CBD working in harmony really helps my spasticity. That being said, anyone looking for high CBD plants without the psychoactivity should try this strain. And I would definitely recommend it over Charlotte's Web. CW is a pain in the ass and a very temperamental strain (believe me, I tried growing them, and gave up). Charlotte's Angel has much better genetics and is a stronger plant IMHO.