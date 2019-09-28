 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Charlotte's Angel

by Dutch Passion

Charlotte’s Angel is a sativa dominant variety with high CBD levels, 10 to 16% and low THC levels, always below 1%. It’s a non-psychoactive variety offering medical benefits without the high, delivering a strong body effect and a calming, anti-anxiety experience. She takes 9-12 weeks to flower and comes with a herbal aroma with piney diesel undertones. Genetics come from Dutch Charlotte (CBD rich clone) crossed with Red Angel (clone-only Amsterdam CBD variety). Charlotte’s Angel is popular with cannabis lovers that want to enjoy a joint without getting stoned and is suitable for making concentrates. You get a satisfying experience with the same taste and aroma as a high-THC variety. You feel medicated, yet you are not high, it gives the user a positive feeling of well-being, it is almost impossible to explain unless you’ve tried it! Dutch Passion’s first low THC variety, CBD Charlotte’s Angel®!

Fibro_Witch

I grew 2 of these plants last year. Genetics are strong and they were very easy plants. And they had a beautiful fade at the beginning of October when I harvested. As far as smoke goes, they had lovely citrus and mint flavor. No psychoactivity, so I could vape this at work on my lunch break. Just sort of gives you a reset. A little bit of a warm feeling in your chest and releases mental tension. The only reason I'm giving it 4 stars is that I like 1:1 strains better. But that's just personal preference. I have a lot of neurological issues and having an equal amount of THC:CBD working in harmony really helps my spasticity. That being said, anyone looking for high CBD plants without the psychoactivity should try this strain. And I would definitely recommend it over Charlotte's Web. CW is a pain in the ass and a very temperamental strain (believe me, I tried growing them, and gave up). Charlotte's Angel has much better genetics and is a stronger plant IMHO.

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.