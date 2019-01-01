 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Skunk Haze

by Dutch Passion

CBD Skunk Haze

About this product

CBD Skunk Haze® comes from a project between Dutch Passion and CBD Crew. The goal was to achieve a CBD rich variety useful for medical growers. For medical use low %THC is preferred for some medical patients who want a relaxing and high quality genuine cannabis effect without the intensity that some high THC varieties give. Recreational users find that high CBD levels give a very comfortable and smooth high without anxiety or paranoia. Ratio of CBD:THC is between 1:1 and 4:1. Usually the CBD is present in greater quantities than THC. To create this variety our Haze/Skunk (winner of the 1992 High Times Cannabis Cup) was carefully crossed with a high CBD variety. CBD Skunk Haze® produces large tall plants. This Sativa/Indica cross (50/50) produces large buds which are not too dense. The aroma and taste are of spicy cedar wood alongside tones of citrus, pine and mint. CBD Skunk Haze® grows well Indoors and in a greenhouse. The flowering period is approximately 10 weeks and yields up to 450 grams/m2 are possible under ideal conditions.

About this strain

Skunk Haze

Skunk Haze

Skunk Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Skunk and Haze heritage. This strain is appreciated for its medicinal value, and is often used for hash production. Grows are successful both indoors and outdoors, flowering between 9 and 11 weeks.

About this brand

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.