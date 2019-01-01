About this product
CBD Skunk Haze® comes from a project between Dutch Passion and CBD Crew. The goal was to achieve a CBD rich variety useful for medical growers. For medical use low %THC is preferred for some medical patients who want a relaxing and high quality genuine cannabis effect without the intensity that some high THC varieties give. Recreational users find that high CBD levels give a very comfortable and smooth high without anxiety or paranoia. Ratio of CBD:THC is between 1:1 and 4:1. Usually the CBD is present in greater quantities than THC. To create this variety our Haze/Skunk (winner of the 1992 High Times Cannabis Cup) was carefully crossed with a high CBD variety. CBD Skunk Haze® produces large tall plants. This Sativa/Indica cross (50/50) produces large buds which are not too dense. The aroma and taste are of spicy cedar wood alongside tones of citrus, pine and mint. CBD Skunk Haze® grows well Indoors and in a greenhouse. The flowering period is approximately 10 weeks and yields up to 450 grams/m2 are possible under ideal conditions.
