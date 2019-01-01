About this product
Euforia is a special strain that came from our 1996 Skunk breeding program. Euforia is heavy yielding and easy to grow indoors or outdoors. Indoors she is ready to harvest after 8-10 weeks of bloom, outdoors she is harvested around the end of October/early November. Euforia is noted for the special anti-anxiety euphoric high, great for pain relief and easy to clone. The plants are 1-1.5m tall, with a fresh smell and a rich skunky taste. The calyx to leaf ratio is roughly 50/50. THC levels are around or above 20% which makes this potent in the extreme. Euforia comes highly recommended by our team. Stable, great yields and a stress relieving Euforia high leaving you relaxed, untroubled and happy. A good remedy for relieving the stress of modern society. This is a special Skunk beauty from the 1990’s which you will love.
About this strain
Euforia
Euforia (or Euphoria) was bred from Skunk strains in the early 2000s by Amsterdam’s Dutch Passion seed company. Once out, this strain began to collect awards including 2nd Place in the sativa category at the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup and a Best Seeds HighLife Cup in 2002. These plant requires minimal fuss when growing and can even produce a bumper crop for the savvy grower after her initial flowering at 9 weeks. Euforia may have Skunk parents, but the aroma is sweeter and more floral than skunky. Effects of this strain are upbeat and social overall, so much so that it might be too energetic for some users, especially if sleep is the goal. Great for social anxiety, this strain performs just as expected and promotes a sense of well-being.