The most beautiful outdoor variety we have ever encountered. A Super Skunk female x Purple Star male, seen after 3 years of selecting clones. Although we produced many Skunk/Purple hybrids in the past 20 years, we have never seen anything coming close to this hybrid. Light purple coulour.(50% Indica, 50% Sativa). Very high yielder, very good stem to leave ratio (only little leaves). Not susceptible to mold. Absolute premium quality outdoor strain. A must for the outdoor grower.
Frisian Dew
Frisian Dew, Dutch Passion’s pride and joy, is a 50/50 hybrid first bred in 2008 by combining Super Skunk and Purple Star. Expressing itself in hues of either green or deep purple, Frisian Dew delivers powerfully euphoric effects with an aroma of spicy pine and citrus. Frisian Dew plants are hardy, mold-resistant, and grow well in Northern European climates. Outdoor flowers will ripen around the beginning of October, while indoor gardens finish their flowering in just 7 to 8 weeks.