About this product
We were so impressed with some of the individuals in our collection of the legendary Original Glue that we decided to use one spectacular specimen as the basis for the extremely gassy tasting strain Kerosene Krash. One very sexy GG#4 female was pollinated by a male Sherbet. This cross was then further developed into a stable feminized line of very high-quality seeds. We happen to think we did a particularly good job! Kerosene Krash grows into medium-height plants with very generous yields. But it's not for the XXL yields that growers will choose this strain, but for the amazing terpene profile which leans very much to the gassy side of the terpene spectrum. Kerosene Krash has numerous side branches on which rock-hard, amazing smelling buds will form. Consume a little and this variety will lift you up. But be aware, consume a little bit more and be prepared to get krashed!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Original Glue
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).