Master Kush

by Dutch Passion

Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Master Kush

We bravely extracted this sturdy plant back from the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, it is a compact and forgiving variety that grows well in any medium such as soil, hydro, coco etc. Master Kush produces an extremely potent smoke that is smooth and sweet with earthy/citrus flavours, the high is strong and powerful. Less odour than normal is produced during flowering (important for some growers). Buds are large, heavy and pale green with long hairs that range from white to orange/brown. Master Kush can be susceptible to mould in humid conditions due to the sheer size and density of the bud growth. Master Kush thrives under most growing conditions; it clones easily and is a reliably generous producer of very high quality pot. A favourite of ours, we highly recommend it to you.

About this strain

Master Kush

Master Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

About this brand

Dutch Passion Logo
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.