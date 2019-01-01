About this product
We bravely extracted this sturdy plant back from the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, it is a compact and forgiving variety that grows well in any medium such as soil, hydro, coco etc. Master Kush produces an extremely potent smoke that is smooth and sweet with earthy/citrus flavours, the high is strong and powerful. Less odour than normal is produced during flowering (important for some growers). Buds are large, heavy and pale green with long hairs that range from white to orange/brown. Master Kush can be susceptible to mould in humid conditions due to the sheer size and density of the bud growth. Master Kush thrives under most growing conditions; it clones easily and is a reliably generous producer of very high quality pot. A favourite of ours, we highly recommend it to you.
About this strain
Master Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.