About this product
Mazar® is one of the strongest and best varieties ever created by Dutch Passion. Our original Mazar® is a 1980’s classic made from a special Skunk#1 crossed with a prized Afghani, the genetics were upgraded in 1997 and Mazar® remains one of our best selling varieties of all time. Mazar® has a Christmas-tree appearance, the heavy side branches ensure large harvests. The growth vigour and toughness make Mazar® a good choice for less experienced growers. Mazar® is a real Afghani hash plant with extremely heavy resin production and great potency. She may need supporting at the end of flowering and produces notably strong odours. Mazar® was one of the first Dutch Passion varieties available in feminized seeds, since then she has been used by other seed banks in the creation of new varieties. The buds are sticky, highly aromatic, sweet and earthy with a taste of good Afghani hash and hints of pine/citrus. The strong effect is very physical, powerful yet relaxing. A happy, cozy and numb combination with a contemplative and meditative mental quality. Available in regular, feminized and automatic feminized seeds. An established classic, a multiple prize winner, highly recommended.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Skunk No. 1
Skunk #1 is a hybrid strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born.
The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.