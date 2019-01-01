 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Mokum's Tulip

Mokum's Tulip

by Dutch Passion

Write a review
Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Mokum's Tulip

Buy Here

About this product

Dutch Passion's Head of Genetics came across a very special pheno of Gelato on one of his travels. The plant had an amazing candy smell and some beautiful blue tones in the leaves. The sparkling buds were rock hard, the Head of Genetics was amazed by the rich taste which was exactly the same as the deliciously sweet and appealing aroma of the buds on the plant. He knew that this exceptional individual would be outstanding base material for another elite Dutch Passion cross. This Gelato pheno arrived in “Mokum” (the old Hebrew/Yiddish word for Amsterdam) and was crossed with a vigorous Sherbet individual that also leans to the sweet side of the Cookie family.The Sherbet had a terpene-rich aroma, heavy yields and a particularly powerful effect. Amsterdam became famous for tulips back in the day and the smell of this new creation reminded us of a very sweet smelling red tulip. The name “Mokum's Tulip” quickly came to mind.This XXL yielding strain is a must for your empty cookie jar.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gelato

Gelato
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

About this brand

Dutch Passion Logo
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.