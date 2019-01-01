 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Orange Bud

by Dutch Passion

Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Orange Bud

About this product

One of the original Skunk (100% Skunk!) varieties and still one of the best we have ever seen. Orange Bud was selected from outstanding Skunk genetics in the early 80's, it is a highly potent and very stable strain that grows well indoors or outdoors with any type of grow medium. Even new growers will find Orange Bud easy and pleasurable to grow, producing generous levels of dense, hard bud covered with crystals and beautiful orange hairs. As well as being a cup winning variety in the 80's and 90's, Orange Bud remains a classic Skunk that should be savoured by any Skunk connoisseur. Orange bud is particularly notable for its yields in 'sea of green' grows. The highly potent smoke is uplifting and cerebral, good for stoners who have active lifestyles. The unique taste is sweet with clear citrus tones of nectarine and ripe orange. This remains a top-5 best seller for all the right reasons – stable, potent, easy to grow and with great yields, Skunk fans delay no longer, buy some today!

About this strain

Orange Bud

Orange Bud

First bred in 1980s by Dutch Passion, Orange Bud cannabis strain is a combination of two members of the 100% Skunk family. It is one of the more potent and most simplistic strains to cultivate, with buds that are dense with a large amount THC crystals. With bright orange hairs coating the surface, this strain has scents of orange and nectarines with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Orange Bud's THC content has been measured up to 16.5% and grows well both indoors and out. 

About this brand

Dutch Passion Logo
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.