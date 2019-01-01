About this product
Outlaw Amnesia is a top quality old-school Amnesia Haze dominant Sativa that will appeal to both beginners and connoisseur growers alike. She is 80/20 sativa/indica with around 20% THC and is a cross of our Super Haze with a very special clone of Amnesia. The high is powerful and fast with a clear uplifting sativa high and a strong Haze accent. The taste is fresh, sour, strong and old-school Hazy. OutLaw will stretch more than most, she can triple in height during bloom, and grows well with the SCROG method. Although she can be harvested as early as 9 weeks, a full 12 week flower period may be required for best taste, yield and high. She grows well in all grow mediums with perhaps the best yields in hydro where yields of up to 500g/m2 are possible, classifying this as a high production variety.
About this strain
Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.