Pamir Gold originated in the western Himalayas of Tadzjikistan. The plant was adapted to the high altitudes of the Swiss Alpes during several years of selective breeding. Once selected seeds were reproduced in the Netherlands. Pamir Gold is a mostly Indica variety (60%,40%) having a sweet earthy taste with a breath of lemon and pear. Healthy plants are 1.5 to 1.8 meters in height outdoors. Mold and mildew resistant. Yield: above average. Does also well indoors. Subtile stone/high.
