Released in 1997, Power Plant became an instant success. A heavy yielding and highly stable classic. Power Plant is a mostly sativa variety from South Africa, the original version is only available from Dutch Passion. It is a heavy yielder for indoor, greenhouse and outdoor gardens (does well in Mediterranean climates) with bumper yields of 500-600 grams/m2. She is popular with recreational and medical users and remains a pure and stable strain with a well deserved reputation. When first released every coffeeshop wanted Power Plant on their menu and she is still found in Dutch coffeeshops today. Power Plant is rich in THC and delivers a formidable strong “up‟ high with a fresh flavour, smooth smoke and sweet aftertaste. Indoor bloom takes 8-10 weeks. The plants reach 1-1.5m tall and the buds are often 30+cm long, with small leaves in them.
Power Plant comes from Dutch Passion Seed Company and is derived from powerful South African sativa strains. Thanks to this, these plants have a fast growing time compared to most sativas and will produce either many medium-sized flowers or a few very large buds with smaller “popcorn” buds between 7 and 9 weeks. These plants are troopers and will do well in almost any grow environment, but its woody, earthy scent is pungent, so indoor growers will have to prepare. Power Plant has a sharp, peppery taste. While many sativas are good choices for a clear-headed buzz, this plant’s high THC content makes it powerful. It makes some users happy and creative, though effects may verge on too intoxicating for some.