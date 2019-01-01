 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Power Plant

by Dutch Passion

Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Power Plant

About this product

Released in 1997, Power Plant became an instant success. A heavy yielding and highly stable classic. Power Plant is a mostly sativa variety from South Africa, the original version is only available from Dutch Passion. It is a heavy yielder for indoor, greenhouse and outdoor gardens (does well in Mediterranean climates) with bumper yields of 500-600 grams/m2. She is popular with recreational and medical users and remains a pure and stable strain with a well deserved reputation. When first released every coffeeshop wanted Power Plant on their menu and she is still found in Dutch coffeeshops today. Power Plant is rich in THC and delivers a formidable strong “up‟ high with a fresh flavour, smooth smoke and sweet aftertaste. Indoor bloom takes 8-10 weeks. The plants reach 1-1.5m tall and the buds are often 30+cm long, with small leaves in them.

About this strain

Power Plant

Power Plant

Power Plant comes from Dutch Passion Seed Company and is derived from powerful South African sativa strains. Thanks to this, these plants have a fast growing time compared to most sativas and will produce either many medium-sized flowers or a few very large buds with smaller “popcorn” buds between 7 and 9 weeks. These plants are troopers and will do well in almost any grow environment, but its woody, earthy scent is pungent, so indoor growers will have to prepare. Power Plant has a sharp, peppery taste. While many sativas are good choices for a clear-headed buzz, this plant’s high THC content makes it powerful. It makes some users happy and creative, though effects may verge on too intoxicating for some.

About this brand

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.