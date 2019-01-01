About this product
Skunk #11 is a true cannabis legend, our only strain to have sold over a million seeds. Quite possibly the worlds most popular weed variety ....and for very good reasons, this is definitely no ordinary skunk. Many of our customers have been buying Skunk #11 for years and are so satisfied with the yields and the exquisite skunk 'high' that they don't even want to try other varieties! This highly stable premium skunk strain is the result of years of breeding by our top skunk geneticist and is a foolproof variety with excellent growth, yield and potency. Exceptionally resistant to mould and disease, Skunk#11 delivers a famously enjoyable anti-anxiety high that relaxes the body and soothes the soul. The stone is satisfying, high, chilled and erotic. Yet it has enough energy to allow you to function if you need to get things done. In this respect we call it a 'medium stone' which many prefer to an 'all-out' incapacitating stone. Skunk #11 grows vigorously in any grow medium, indoors, in a greenhouse or outside. It is a strong plant with generous yields of resin covered bud and has a traditional spicy old-school shiva aroma with a rich, cheesy indica taste. Our Skunk expert recommends harvesting at 7 weeks, the buds may still be green at this point but the Skunk #11 is at its glorious and incomparable best. Over a million seeds sold is your guarantee of satisfaction. Discover it for yourself, a top-quality variety that we offer at a remarkably affordable price for such a high-performance strain.
About this strain
Skunk No. 1
Skunk #1 is a hybrid strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born.
The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.