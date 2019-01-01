About this product
SnowBud is our second “High Altitude” variety. SnowBud is a hybrid of Afghani and South African genetics. As with Pamir Gold the selection work is done in the Swiss Alpes. SnowBud (60% Sat./ 40% Ind.) has a spicy (cinnamon), skunky smell and taste, smokes very smooth and has a medium “up high”. Healthy plants may reach 1.8 till 2.2 meters outdoors. Mold and mildew resistant. Yield: above average. Does also well indoors.The name SnowBud refers to the huge amount of white pistils in the female flowers (buds).
Named after its snow-like resin and white pistils, Snow Bud by Dutch Passion is a hybrid that crosses Afghani and an unknown South African strain. With sweet cinnamon and sour skunk flavors, Snow Bud provides an uplifting and euphoric high. These mold and mildew resistant plants do well indoors and flower in 7 to 8 weeks.