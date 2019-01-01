 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Dutch Passion

SnowBud is our second “High Altitude” variety. SnowBud is a hybrid of Afghani and South African genetics. As with Pamir Gold the selection work is done in the Swiss Alpes. SnowBud (60% Sat./ 40% Ind.) has a spicy (cinnamon), skunky smell and taste, smokes very smooth and has a medium “up high”. Healthy plants may reach 1.8 till 2.2 meters outdoors. Mold and mildew resistant. Yield: above average. Does also well indoors.The name SnowBud refers to the huge amount of white pistils in the female flowers (buds).

Named after its snow-like resin and white pistils, Snow Bud by Dutch Passion is a hybrid that crosses Afghani and an unknown South African strain. With sweet cinnamon and sour skunk flavors, Snow Bud provides an uplifting and euphoric high. These mold and mildew resistant plants do well indoors and flower in 7 to 8 weeks. 

About this brand

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.