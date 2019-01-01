About this product
The “Strawberry Cough” genetics are of North American origin and partly uniquely European. “Strawberry Cough” is a hybrid between an Indica and a Sativa. From this hybrid we made a selection having about 80% Sativa influences. We have used this selection for the production of our “Strawberry Cough” Seeds. Our “Production and Research Team” has succeeded in creating the fruitiest variety imaginable. The fresh strawberry taste and aroma are very evident and wonderful to experience. Strawberry has an “up high” effect of medium THC-strength. The plants are beautiful to look at. The total flowering time takes about 9 weeks. The first and most powerful growth spurt of flowers ends in week four, the second at week 9. “Strawberry Cough” is easy to grow and does not need a strong fertilizing scheme. Standard fertilizing will do for good results. Individual plants will grow to medium height. Are you ready for the “Strawberry Experience”?
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.