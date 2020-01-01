About this product
Everybody loves to see glistening trichomes on their ladies. Some strains look frostier than others. One good example of a strain covered in sparkling trichomes, in which the cannabinoids are stored, is Sugar Bomb Punch. Genetics come from THC Bomb x (Critical Orange Punch x Bubba Island Kush). This combination stands for 20%+ THC levels, a euphoric couch-lock stone and flowers covered with huge quantities of dense, glistening trichomes. This short, indica dominant plant grows quickly into a short body builder. In just 9 weeks, she will be fully matured and harvest ready, leaves may darken towards the end. Typically, there are 4 phenotypes. Keep an eye out for the shortest one. She may look small, but it's not about size. The dense, dank and ultra-strong buds are heavier than one might expect. Often a small bud that appears sufficient for one joint is enough for two after grinding.
THC Bomb is the signature strain from Bomb Seeds, and as its name indicates, it was developed to have high THC levels. This bomb won’t completely knock you off your feet though. Plants are short but hardy and should mature in 7 to 9 weeks with large yields. Flowers will be large and have an even covering of bright orange hairs.