Dutch Passion stands for innovation. Our past accomplishments, including inventing feminised seeds, made us the pioneers we are today. Now we proudly present the next successful project! After several attempts Dutch Passion have a stabilised THCV rich variety, the first one on the market. THC-Victory is a unique plant with a 1:1 ratio of THC and THC-V, the long sought-after, new cannabinoid. THCV short for tetrahydrocannabivarin is of great medical interest in several fields. Usually THCV is an antagonist for THC, slightly suppressing the effects. THCV is usually a very minor component in most cannabis varieties. More medical research is required to discover the full potential of THCV. THC-Victory is a medium sized variety and can be slow during early vegetative growth. After the 3rd internode she picks up speed and vigour. Yield is average, terpenes lean towards the citrus side of the spectrum. The trichomes contain a roughly even amount of THC and THCV, around 6-8% of each.
