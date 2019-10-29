uasername
on October 29th, 2019
How would I describe this high. This high is social - you communicate relaxedly without tension. Of course, as with any grass, you should not expect from yourself the opportunity to concentrate productively, but I write these lines and do not feel much stress. You are sincerely happy about what is happening around, even if nothing happens around. There is no noticeable moment when the high passes, but the tidal nature of the action is noted. Waves become more frequent, but pass more and more softly, until they come to naught. In a conversation, you are friendly, funny, but without the annoyance that you can often feel with a high THC content. Nothing like that. The brain glides smoothly through the conversation, thinks pretty quickly. The bodily sensation of cotton in the head, heaviness in the back of the head, half-closed eyes, no strong redness. The rest body feels rested.