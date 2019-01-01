 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Think Big

by Dutch Passion

Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Think Big

Think Big® is a high performance autoflower based on the legendary Think Different genetics. Think Big® was created after a small number of special XXL Think Different plants were selected from hundreds of plants grown from seed and used as the genetic basis for Think Big®. Think Big® is a medium hight autoflower, producing chunky XXL yielding plants, taking a couple of weeks longer to finish than most autos. The two to three extra weeks that Think Big® needs to finish are responsible for the amazing yields she offers when treated with love. Resin coverage is often sensational, the cannabis is strong and mind numbing with a soaring sativa high. The taste has hints of citrus, lemon and incense. Harvest time is typically 13-14 weeks after germination and yields both indoors and outdoors have XXL potential. Exceptional autoflowering genetics have just been pushed to the next level!

Think Different

Think Different

Think Different is a durable plant with strong sativa effects that leave consumers feeling dreamy and relaxed. A colorful and well-rounded strain from Dutch Passion, Think Different provides a balance of hybrid genetics concocted by crossing AK-420 with the automatic-flowering capabilities of an undefined ruderalis strain. The sweet and spicy aroma will entice you, while the fast-acting, uplifting high will give a boost to your creativity and help you think outside the box.

 

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.