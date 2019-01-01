About this product
Think Big® is a high performance autoflower based on the legendary Think Different genetics. Think Big® was created after a small number of special XXL Think Different plants were selected from hundreds of plants grown from seed and used as the genetic basis for Think Big®. Think Big® is a medium hight autoflower, producing chunky XXL yielding plants, taking a couple of weeks longer to finish than most autos. The two to three extra weeks that Think Big® needs to finish are responsible for the amazing yields she offers when treated with love. Resin coverage is often sensational, the cannabis is strong and mind numbing with a soaring sativa high. The taste has hints of citrus, lemon and incense. Harvest time is typically 13-14 weeks after germination and yields both indoors and outdoors have XXL potential. Exceptional autoflowering genetics have just been pushed to the next level!
Think Different
Think Different is a durable plant with strong sativa effects that leave consumers feeling dreamy and relaxed. A colorful and well-rounded strain from Dutch Passion, Think Different provides a balance of hybrid genetics concocted by crossing AK-420 with the automatic-flowering capabilities of an undefined ruderalis strain. The sweet and spicy aroma will entice you, while the fast-acting, uplifting high will give a boost to your creativity and help you think outside the box.