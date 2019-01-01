 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Think Different

by Dutch Passion

Think Different is the real surprise package in the Dutch Passion autoflower collection. She has quickly established a great reputation for stunning yields and very strong weed. Even first time growers have achieved over 100g/plant and experienced growers can achieve 200g-300g+. She can grow over 1m tall in experienced hands and is a good alternative to traditional varieties, offering bumper harvests of strong cannabis just 10-11 weeks after seed germination. The genetics come from a special AK47 hybrid known as AK420. Indoors she has the potential to yield up to 500g/m² especially in ‘scrog’ systems with powerful lights. She joined our list of best sellers just one year after she was released and has created a following of autoflower growers who refuse to grow anything else. Serious growers like you should try growing this at least once!

About this strain

Think Different

Think Different

Think Different is a durable plant with strong sativa effects that leave consumers feeling dreamy and relaxed. A colorful and well-rounded strain from Dutch Passion, Think Different provides a balance of hybrid genetics concocted by crossing AK-420 with the automatic-flowering capabilities of an undefined ruderalis strain. The sweet and spicy aroma will entice you, while the fast-acting, uplifting high will give a boost to your creativity and help you think outside the box.

 

About this brand

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.