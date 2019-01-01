About this product
Think Different is the real surprise package in the Dutch Passion autoflower collection. She has quickly established a great reputation for stunning yields and very strong weed. Even first time growers have achieved over 100g/plant and experienced growers can achieve 200g-300g+. She can grow over 1m tall in experienced hands and is a good alternative to traditional varieties, offering bumper harvests of strong cannabis just 10-11 weeks after seed germination. The genetics come from a special AK47 hybrid known as AK420. Indoors she has the potential to yield up to 500g/m² especially in ‘scrog’ systems with powerful lights. She joined our list of best sellers just one year after she was released and has created a following of autoflower growers who refuse to grow anything else. Serious growers like you should try growing this at least once!
Think Different is a durable plant with strong sativa effects that leave consumers feeling dreamy and relaxed. A colorful and well-rounded strain from Dutch Passion, Think Different provides a balance of hybrid genetics concocted by crossing AK-420 with the automatic-flowering capabilities of an undefined ruderalis strain. The sweet and spicy aroma will entice you, while the fast-acting, uplifting high will give a boost to your creativity and help you think outside the box.