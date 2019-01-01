 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Ultra Skunk

by Dutch Passion

Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Ultra Skunk

About this product

Ultra Skunk is the product of our 1999 Skunk project. We bred, and then cross bred the best Skunk strains from proven Dutch and Swiss genetics. Our leading Skunk specialist selected a variety that combined the thickest buds whilst retaining the best skunk qualities and potency. The genetics have a hint of a leading Indica strain, this gives some leaves in the buds but also adds strength and consistently heavy yields to this top Skunk variety. The genetics are 40% Indica / 60% Sativa, the result is one of the best Skunk strains ever created and is extremely consistent. It grows to a height of 60-80cm indoors with a flowering time is 8-9 weeks with good mould and spider mite resistance. Ultra Skunk is stocky and oily, bursting with crystals and heavy buds. The taste is sweet and fruity skunk with a hint of cedar. The high is classic Skunk – long lasting, stoned and ‘up’ high. Very high!

Skunk No. 1

Skunk No. 1

Skunk No. 1

Skunk #1 is a hybrid strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born. 

The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.

Dutch Passion

Dutch Passion Logo
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.