Ultra Skunk is the product of our 1999 Skunk project. We bred, and then cross bred the best Skunk strains from proven Dutch and Swiss genetics. Our leading Skunk specialist selected a variety that combined the thickest buds whilst retaining the best skunk qualities and potency. The genetics have a hint of a leading Indica strain, this gives some leaves in the buds but also adds strength and consistently heavy yields to this top Skunk variety. The genetics are 40% Indica / 60% Sativa, the result is one of the best Skunk strains ever created and is extremely consistent. It grows to a height of 60-80cm indoors with a flowering time is 8-9 weeks with good mould and spider mite resistance. Ultra Skunk is stocky and oily, bursting with crystals and heavy buds. The taste is sweet and fruity skunk with a hint of cedar. The high is classic Skunk – long lasting, stoned and ‘up’ high. Very high!
Skunk No. 1
Skunk #1 is a hybrid strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born.
The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.