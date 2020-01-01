 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Critical Mass (2:1)

by Dutch Valley Farms

Dutch Valley Farms Cannabis Flower Critical Mass (2:1)

About this product

Critical Mass CBD THC 2:1 Flavor: Critical Mass? Yeah, more like Big Cojones. The buds on this strain are so large they’ve been known to snap their branches in half. Expect some Kush and Cola flavors to come through on this highly-revered medicinal-like strain. Experience: A powerhouse combo of Dinafem Seed’s Critical Mass and a secret strain from CBD Crew, the 1:1 ratio of this bud practically makes it medicinal. It’s used to help a wide-range of health concerns—it’s a regular ol’ Doogie Howser, MD.

About this brand

Keeping our word is crucial. What can we say—flakiness just isn’t in our DNA. That’s why when we promise you a consistently clean, high quality product, we mean it. And that unwavering guarantee comes from a genuine respect for the process and hyper-focused attention to the details. At Dutch Valley Farms, we’re not just concerned with high THC levels. We’re focused on the complete synergy of all the compounds, terpenes and cannabinoids that make up the plant. That means you can count on an unparalleled cannabis experience. And you can take that to the bank, er… dispensary.