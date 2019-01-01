 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Diesel Kush

Diesel Kush

by Dutch Valley Farms

Write a review
Dutch Valley Farms Cannabis Flower Diesel Kush

About this product

Flavor: You like lemon meringue pie, right? Of course you do. That’s Diesel Kush. Bright, zesty lemon. Creamy, fluffy meringue. You might even detect some diesel in there. It’s like spending a day baking pies in grandma’s kitchen. Only, grandma has a side gig fixing Ram trucks. Grandma always was a badass. Experience: Long-lasting effects that help relieve pain, promote relaxation and keep stress levels in check.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dutch Valley Farms Logo
Keeping our word is crucial. What can we say—flakiness just isn’t in our DNA. That’s why when we promise you a consistently clean, high quality product, we mean it. And that unwavering guarantee comes from a genuine respect for the process and hyper-focused attention to the details. At Dutch Valley Farms, we’re not just concerned with high THC levels. We’re focused on the complete synergy of all the compounds, terpenes and cannabinoids that make up the plant. That means you can count on an unparalleled cannabis experience. And you can take that to the bank, er… dispensary.