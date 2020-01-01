 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mimosa Sativa Hybrid Flavor: Mimosa packs in all of the tropical, citrus-y goodness you've come to love in the brunch staple, minus the #basic status of being caught drinking one. Experience: This strain lives up to its namesake. It's exactly what you want to kick off your morning-an energetic, clear-headed high that wipes the sleep from your eyes. Motivation and laser- sharp focus are hallmarks of Mimosa. So that pile off laundry you haven't touched in a month? (You know the one.) Let Mimosa go after it.

Keeping our word is crucial. What can we say—flakiness just isn’t in our DNA. That’s why when we promise you a consistently clean, high quality product, we mean it. And that unwavering guarantee comes from a genuine respect for the process and hyper-focused attention to the details. At Dutch Valley Farms, we’re not just concerned with high THC levels. We’re focused on the complete synergy of all the compounds, terpenes and cannabinoids that make up the plant. That means you can count on an unparalleled cannabis experience. And you can take that to the bank, er… dispensary.